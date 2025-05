Eugénia hercegnő folyamatos félelemben él: „Pánikba esek, ha valamelyik beüti a fejét”

❤️👸🏼 Lovely to see Princess Eugenie wearing her Scoliosis scar with pride. Eugiene is the Patron of the Royal National Orthopeadic Hospital and has the same surgery as me👨🏼‍⚕️❤️ #Scoliosis #Scar #Wedding #Royals #Windsor #PrincessEugenie #RNOH #Stanmore pic.twitter.com/jnPyYsL0CE