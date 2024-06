Döntetlen a skót-svájci meccsen, utolsó helyre csúszott vissza a magyar válogatott

🇨🇭😎 Xherdan Shaqiri (32) goals at major tournaments for Switzerland...



✅ World Cup 2014

✅ EURO 2016:

✅ World Cup 2018

✅ EURO 2020

✅ World Cup 2022

✅ EURO 2024



It just had to be him! ✨⚡️ pic.twitter.com/H4iIfzHEzA