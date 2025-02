"A barátnőm megjátszotta a rákot, hogy pénzt csaljon ki belőlünk"

It’s here!



Based on my #1 hit podcast, “Scamanda” premieres 🇺🇸Wednesday night, October 9 at 10/9c on @ABCNetwork stream on @hulu



For 🇬🇧 🇮🇪 and rest of the world it’s coming soon. 🇦🇺 30th Oct.

I’ll keep you posted.



What do you think so far?! #scamandadoc #scamandapodcast pic.twitter.com/bElRGoXCBL