Rosszul indul a reggel: takarítónőt lógattak fel egy üzletben – videó

An elderly woman was left dangling upside down after her coat got caught in the security shutters outside a convenience store in South Wales last Sunday. 71-year-old Anne Hughes was seen outside the Best One shop in Tonteg, waiting for it to open, when the electric metal shutters were raised and snagged the back of her jacket. As the shutter rose, Hughes was dragged up with it, leaving her hanging upside down while desperately grasping her shopping trolley. After a few moments, the shopkeeper rushed out, unhooked Anne, and placed her safely back on her feet. “People say it could happen to anyone, no, it could only happen to me! It’s just lucky I’ve got a good sense of humour,” Anne told reporters. Thankfully, Hughes was not injured in the incident. CCTV footage of this incident has racked up 1.7 million views on TikTok. What do you make of Anne’s predicament?