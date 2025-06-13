Igazi rémálom: halálos betegséget szedett össze egy négycsillagos hotelben az édesapa

A Blyth városából származó séf napokkal a hazatérése után magas lázra, mellkasi fájdalmakra és légszomjra panaszkodott – végül mesterséges kómába helyezték, és kiderült: Legionella baktériummal fertőződött meg.

„Ez a nyaralás egy rövid pihenés lett volna, mielőtt az új munkahelyemen kezdek, ehelyett majdnem az életembe került” – mondta megrendülten Richard, aki a betegség miatt elvesztette álomállását, és máig gyengeséggel, mozgásproblémákkal küzd.

Nem tudtam, hogy a legionáriusbetegség ennyire veszélyes. Most már tudom, és szeretném másokkal is megosztani a történetemet

– tette hozzá.

A család 2000 fontot (kb. 920 000 Ft) fizetett az ötnapos törökországi útért, ám Richard szerint a hotel piszkos, dohos és elavult volt. „A szoba nyirkos volt, az egyik kanapé folyamatosan nedves, a zuhany hőmérséklete pedig folyamatosan ingadozott. Valami nem stimmelt” – idézte fel a négycsillagosnak reklámozott körülményeket.

#Didim #Altinkum #DidimDuja #Turkey #WorstHotel #WorstHotelStay #highandlowtheworst #badhotel #badhotelstay #badhotelstaff #hotelsandresortsinturkey ♬ Girls Just Wanna Have Fun - UNDRESSD & Ellie May @kimslife_downunder We stayed at the worst hotel in Turkey so you don’t make that mistake. Cleanliness in rooms 9/10 gotta gove them that. The cleaners were on point. Overall Look 6/10 its a sheep dressed in wolves clothing. From the entrance ot looks luxury but dont be fooled. Food 1/10 same shitty food everyday breakfast, lunch and dinner. Under cooked meats and stale breakfast cereals 🤢 if you complain you just get daft looks 🤣🤣 oh and food runs out quickly then you gotta wait for more to be made. Queue’s are ridiculous for food so either go late or be first. Pools - GRIMEY typhoid infested yuck no chlorine in the water, water is never changed or checked and the floor is slimey. Be careful the tiles are broken you could get hurt too. Baby Pool - 🤮 we were in there 1 afternoon and my bub was ill that evening 🤢 Next day another child had same after being on the baby pool, then a few more (coincidence or)... Hotel manager told us all we were lying. We later observed babies with no swim nappies pooping and weeing in the pool no wonder its infested. Lifegurads - still looking for them 👀 oh there they are chatting up pretty woman 😌 paired with the entertainment team who always want teenage girls to go out clubbing with them how strange. Keep your children safe if you are there/ going! Water park - Possibly the best thing they have to offer although the same goes for the water. Its isially gets closed due to broken tiles or baby poop. Downside is it only opens 10-12 then 2-4 so strange. Language- Even management don’t speak that great english so you will never be understood. Its not suitable for English families. Complaints - “HOW DARE YOU COMPLAIN WE ARE 4* for a reason” is what you get 😂 i was trying to explain that the floor was wet by our corridor cause of the leaking roof. And all the above issues. Internet - Free WIFI but it did dip so had to go in the lobby for access 🤣 then I complained again and the engineers fixed it. My advice if you’re already booked here - there is a shop 5 minutes walk get all your breakfast snacks, lunch treats then go to Altinkum for dinner.. €5 taxi food is reasonable and good (in some places) If youre already booked in to DUJA DIDIM - try to change it FOOD POISONING - AGGRESSIVE GUESTS - SHIT CUSTOMER SERVICE - 0 HYGIENE - SHADY LIFEGUARDS - 3 start NOT 4 STAR - FOOD HYGIENE DEPERMENT - NO STANDARDS - SEND HELP - #DujaDidim

Az ügyet jogi útra terelték, és jelenleg is egy ügyvédi iroda foglalkozik vele. „Richard esete rávilágít arra, mennyire komoly kockázatot jelenthetnek a karbantartatlan épületgépészeti rendszerek. A betegség hatásai hosszú távon is pusztítóak lehetnek” – mondta jogi képviselője, Jennifer Hodgson.

A család most más érintetteket is keres – mert lehet, nem Richard volt az egyetlen áldozat, számolt be a történtekről a Mirror.