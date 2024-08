Végleg szétszéledhet a Dárdai-család: Márton is búcsút inthet a szülőknek

🚨🆕 Bremen, Augsburg and two clubs from abroad are interested in Marton #Dardai!



All of the clubs exploring deal to sign the 22 y/o versatile defender from Hertha BSC until Deadline Day.



Contract valid until 2025. Talks with several clubs ongoing. @SkySportDE 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/d0MUAhCnvH