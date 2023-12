Lisztes Krisztián kemény kritikákat kapott, csattanós választ adott rá

🇭🇺 Krisztián Lisztes had an amazing 2023 calendar year for Ferencváros



- 37 games (12 starts)

- 1584 minutes played

- 13 goals

- 5 assists



A goal or assist every 88 minutes.



Incredibly productive output from the 18 year old.



One of Hungary’s brightest young stars. pic.twitter.com/YsMa4uiQbX