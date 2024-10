"Túl kell élnem" - csak a karja fájt a várandós nőnek, halálos daganatot találtak nála

And..'suddenly'😪💔

*Jessica Lane-31-UK

*March 2022: 1st symptoms when she was over halfway through pregnancy

*A bone in her upper arm broke under the pressure

*Diagnosed: 13cm deadly Sarcoma Bone tumor

*Jessica had her arm amputated to save her life🙏https://t.co/refhzKd89j pic.twitter.com/SZpG1f2Rq0