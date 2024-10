Megcsípte egy szúnyog, borzalmas kínok közepette halt meg egy férfi

🚨🇺🇸CONNECTICUT FATHER DIES FROM RARE MOSQUITO-BORNE VIRUS, EEE CASES ON THE RISE



Richard Pawulski, 49, died after battling complications from Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) 5 years after being bitten by an infected mosquito in his backyard.



The rare but deadly virus, which… pic.twitter.com/3S5Dxm8OUH