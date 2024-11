Lisztes Krisztián sorsa rövidesen eldől, megszólalt a frankfurti főnöke

🦅 Wednesday training



ℹ️ Kristensen in rehab, Højlund joining in with parts of training, Grahl, Larsson and Lisztes working individually.



🤙Like yesterday, the group is completed by Staff, Wenig, Inanoglu, Doumbia, Spahn, Djanovic and Neuendorff. #SGE pic.twitter.com/TjiaFsIalX