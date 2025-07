Elárulta a szakértő: csak 3 dolog szükséges, hogy a kutya teljesen mértékben hallgasson gazdájára

Here's how you stop your dog lead pulling! ↓ Most of us when our dog is pulling pull back. When we pull back, we then say "Heel" or "By me" This is actually making your dog think that "Heel" is a pull of the lead. They don't know what "Heel" is or what it means. Instead, do this ↓ When you're walking down the road, say "Heel" and label it with a treat. Make sure you're rewarding your dog for "Heel" in the "Heel" position. This will take some effort, but you can do it! Over time, "Heel" becomes a recognisable position that your dog understands. This will result in no more lead-pulling! #dogtraining #dogtrainer #dogpulling #dogheeling #dogwalking #dog #dogtrainingtips #dogtips #trainyourbrain #leadwalking