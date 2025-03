Meghan Markle különleges receptje: a sztárszakács is kipróbálta – videó!

Try the Meghan Markle Pasta! She doesn’t really give an exact recipe, but after watching what she does, here’s my writeup of her Single Skillet Spaghetti Recipe: 1. Bring 3 1/2 cups water to a boil in a tea kettle. Meanwhile, slice 2 cups cherry tomatoes in half. Add them to a skillet along with 3 cloves minced garlic. Drizzle generously with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. 2. Add 1 pound spaghetti to the skillet, and then cover with the zest of 1 lemon. Chop the stems of 2 to 3 pieces of Swiss Chard or Lacinato Kale and add them to the skillet. 3. Add the boiling water to the skillet, cover, and then cook over medium-high heat for about 6 minutes. Remove the cover, then the leaves of your chard or kale, loosely chopped. Cook for another 4 to 5 minutes, until the pasta is al dente. 4. Remove from the heat and add in a pinch of red pepper flakes, 1/2 cup arugula, and 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan. Toss together and serve.