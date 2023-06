❤️SHE MATTERS: REMEMBERING MONIQUE LEZSAK!❤️



For the second time in 24 hours, I'm writing about a woman killed. Monique Lezsak wanted to be the best mum to her twins and a police officer. Her dreams were stolen today when she was stabbed to death in Endeavour Hills, Vic. pic.twitter.com/R9aJcTXsZr