Letartóztatták a nőt, aki évek óta lopja el esküvőkről a nászajándékokat és a pénzt

Who's mom is this?!....

Who's cousin is this?!

Who's wife is this?!



What a clever crime!..

Good Gracious Great balls of fire 🔥 😉😩😊



Sandra Lynn Henson, 56, was nabbed in her home state of Mississippi last Saturday after allegedly rocking up to a wedding without an invite,… https://t.co/H6wGMF3qii