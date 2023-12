Aggasztó gyanú: átvihette a határon a 13 éves lányt az emberrabló

Raine Gonzales, 13 years old, has been missing from her home in Brawley, CA since December 10. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Brawley Police Department at 760-344-2111 or #FBI San Diego at 858-320-1800 (local) / 1-800-CALL-FBI (international). pic.twitter.com/4skgkBqWHI