Tragédia: elhunyt a Xena és a Hercules sorozatok sztárja

#RIP #RobertTrebor (1953-2025)

Robert played #Salmoneous in @RealLucyLawless hit tv series #XenaWarriorPrincess #Xena

Robert was one of my absolute favourite guest stars on Xena & Hercules, fly high Robert, and be reunited with all your loved ones

My thoughts are with his wife pic.twitter.com/YEIi5QhaKj