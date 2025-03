Egy csecsemő is odaveszett: 17 jármű karambolozott egy ittas sofőr miatt

#REPORT: Police Arrest, 37-YO Truck Driver Solomun Araya, After 17-Vehicle Crash On📍I35 In Austin Texas That Killed 5 People, Including 1 Child & 1 Infant. He Is Now Charged With 5X Intoxication Manslaughter, 2X Intoxication Assault🕊️ pic.twitter.com/WbsUnTjWFv