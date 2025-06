Szomorú hírrel indult a reggel: elhunyt az Öreglányok sztárja

Actress #LynnHamilton, who appeared in #GoldenGirls S3E23 “Mixed Blessings,” has passed away at age 95. She was a semi-regular on #TheWaltons & #SanfordAndSon and appeared in #Roots. https://t.co/Id8MoyKntj #BeaArthur #BettyWhite #EstelleGetty #RueMcClanahan pic.twitter.com/iQtQbBlLB1