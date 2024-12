Egy újabb legenda költözött ma az égbe: elhunyt a csodás sorozatsztár

Another DAYS actor passed away. I’m just so sad right now.



Wayne Northrop, the original Roman, died of complications from Alzheimer's disease on Nov 29, 2024. He was 77.



RIP, Wayne. 🤍



Sending love to his wife, family, friends, and the DAYS cast. #daysofourlives #dool pic.twitter.com/3hCbOAAm9g